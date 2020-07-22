UAE's Edge acquires Lockheed Martin's stake in military MRO firm

Abu Dhabi-based defence conglomerate Edge said it will buy the remaining 40 percent stake in UAE-based military maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) firm AMMROC from Lockheed Martin.

AMMROC is the region’s only authorised Lockheed Martin C-130 service centre. It also provides MRO services for F-16 and is the depot MRO hub for comprehensive Black Hawk components.

The facility is equipped with a dynamic whirl stand to support rotary blades and transmission testing, making it a first in the region. It also has the region’s largest military MRO hangar capacities that comprises over 30 back-shops and a dedicated state-of-the-art paint facility.

Upon completion of this transaction, AMMROC said it will continue to pursue the aircraft aftermarket business, enabling the UAE and other regional air forces to maintain operational readiness, airworthiness, and technical ownership of various rotary- and fixed-wing aircraft and platforms.

Lockheed Martin and Sikorsky have been shareholders in AMMROC since its inception in 2010, helping to develop military operation skills and capabilities within the country.

AMMROC will maintain commercial agreements with Lockheed Martin and Sikorsky moving forward.

Faisal Al Bannai, CEO and managing director of Edge Group, said: “As Edge assumes full ownership of AMMROC and continues to pursue the military and civil MRO market with specialist skills, we recognise that such achievements are the outcome of our international partnerships. Going forward, we will continue to explore emerging business opportunities with Lockheed Martin and Sikorsky to further strengthen our relationship.”