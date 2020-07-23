Mandatory Covid-19 test for all passengers coming to the UAE

All passengers coming to the UAE will need a negative Covid-19 PCR test, authorities have announced in their latest update.

The new requirement is being introduced on July 24 for all airports, and will become mandatory from August 1.

The update applies to Emiratis, residents and tourists, as well as passengers transiting through airports in the UAE, according to a joint statement by the National Crisis and Emergency Management Authority (NCEMA) and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MOFAIC).

The PCR test must be carried out at an accredited laboratory – full list available here. If your country is not listed, passengers are advised to contact their airline.

Children under the age of 12 and those with severe and moderate disabilities will be exempted from the test requirement, which has 96 hours of validity from the date of testing.

Airlines must ensure that passengers boarding flights to the UAE should have a negative test result that is no more than 72 hours old, regardless of departure airport.

Authorities said the announcement is in line with the country’s efforts to protect the health and safety of its citizens and residents and reduce the spread of coronavirus.

In addition, passengers transiting through the UAE to the European Union and the United Kingdom, as well as other countries that require PCR test, will have to get tested prior to boarding their respective planes in the UAE.