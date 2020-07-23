We noticed you're blocking ads.

By Staff writer

Thu 23 Jul 2020 11:21 AM

Emirates airline to resume services to Seychelles

Emirates will also increase its services to the Maldives to meet customer demand

Dubai carrier will operate flights to Seychelles five times a week with a Boeing 777-300ER.

Emirates airline will resume its passenger services to Seychelles from August 1, coinciding with the country’s re-opening to international tourists.

The Dubai carrier will operate flights to Seychelles five times a week with a Boeing 777-300ER.

In addition, Emirates will increase its services to the Maldives from the current five a week, to six times a week from August 4 to meet customer demand.

With the gradual re-opening of borders over the summer, Emirates has revised its booking policies to offer customers more flexibility to plan their travel. Customers whose travel plans are disrupted by Covid-19 related flight, or travel restrictions, can hold on to their ticket which will be valid for 24 months and rebook to fly at a later time. Customers can also request travel vouchers to offset against future Emirates purchases, or request refunds via an online form on Emirates' website or via their travel booking agent.

Emirates currently serves over 60 destinations in its network.

