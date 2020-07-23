Emirates airline to cover customers' Covid-19 expenses

Emirates airline has announced it will cover passengers’ Covid-19 expenses if they are diagnosed with the coronavirus during their travels, both in the UAE and worldwide.

In a directive issued by Sheikh Mohammed, Ruler of Dubai, Emirates will cover Covid-19-related medical expenses and quarantine costs for passengers when they travel with the Dubai carrier.

“We’re the first airline to provide free cover for your health and quarantine costs if you’re diagnosed with Covid-19 on your travels,” Emirates said about its newly launched initiative.

Customers who are diagnosed with Covid-19 during their holiday stay can claim medical expenses of up to EUR 150,000 ($174k) and quarantine costs of EUR 100 ($115) per day for 14 days,

The move is aimed at enhancing passengers' confidence to travel again, according to Sheikh Ahmed, Emirates Group chairman and chief executive.

“Emirates is proud to lead the way in boosting confidence for international travel,” Sheikh Ahmed said.

“We know people are yearning to fly as borders around the world gradually reopen, but they are seeking flexibility and assurances should something unforeseen happen during their travel.”

Next level

Having revamp its booking policy, by allowing greater flexibility if there are Covid-related issues, Sheikh Ahmed said covering passengers’ Covid-related expenses is “taking it to the next level”.

“It is an investment on our part, but we are putting our customers first, and we believe they will welcome this initiative,” he said.

Emirates said the Covid-19 related medical expenses and quarantine costs are offered regardless of class of travel or destination.

The cover is immediately effective for customers flying on Emirates until October 30 2020 (first flight to be completed on or before October 30 2020). It’s valid for 31 days from the moment they fly the first sector of their journey.

“This means Emirates customers can continue to benefit from the added assurance of this cover, even if they travel onwards to another city after arriving at their Emirates destination,” the airline said.

Customers don’t need to register or fill in any forms before they travel, and they are not obligated to utilise this cover provided by Emirates.

Any impacted customer who has been diagnosed with Covid-19 during their travel simply has to contact a dedicated hotline to avail of assistance and cover – full details available on its Covid-19 cover page.