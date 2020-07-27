Emirates airline to resume flights to Nairobi, Baghdad and Basra

Emirates airline will resume flights to Nairobi (from 2 August), Baghdad and Basra (from 10 August), taking its passenger network to 67 destinations.

The flights between Nairobi and Dubai and Basra and Dubai will operate three times a week, while flights between Baghdad and Dubai will operate four times a week.

Emirates will operate the flights with a Boeing 777-300ER, which can be booked on emirates.com or via travel agents.

For more information on entry requirements for international visitors to and residents returning to Dubai, visit its Fly To Dubai page.

Emirates said travellers will only be accepted on flights if they comply with the eligibility and entry criteria requirements of their destination countries. More information on its Travel Restrictions page.