We noticed you're blocking ads.

Keep supporting great journalism by turning off your ad blocker.

Questions about why you are seeing this? Contact us
بالعربية
  • Search
بالعربية

Font Size

- Aa +

By Staff writer

  1. Home
  2. Industries
  3. Transport
Mon 27 Jul 2020 04:23 PM

Font Size

- Aa +

By Staff writer

Emirates airline to resume flights to Nairobi, Baghdad and Basra

Flights between Nairobi and Dubai and Basra and Dubai will operate three times a week, while flights between Baghdad and Dubai will operate four times a week

Emirates airline to resume flights to Nairobi, Baghdad and Basra

Emirates will operate the flights with a Boeing 777-300ER.

Emirates airline will resume flights to Nairobi (from 2 August), Baghdad and Basra (from 10 August), taking its passenger network to 67 destinations.

The flights between Nairobi and Dubai and Basra and Dubai will operate three times a week, while flights between Baghdad and Dubai will operate four times a week.

Emirates will operate the flights with a Boeing 777-300ER, which can be booked on emirates.com or via travel agents.

For more information on entry requirements for international visitors to and residents returning to Dubai, visit its Fly To Dubai page.  

Emirates said travellers will only be accepted on flights if they comply with the eligibility and entry criteria requirements of their destination countries. More information on its Travel Restrictions page

Arabian Business: why we're going behind a paywall

For all the latest transport news from the UAE and Gulf countries, follow us on Twitter and Linkedin, like us on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube page, which is updated daily.

Staff writer

Read next

Careem reveals recruitment plans to drive new $50m 'super app'

Some Dubai-bound passengers will need second PCR test on arrival from Aug 1

Britain's self-styled 'halal Richard Branson' to launch comeback bid after failed airline