By Staff writer

Tue 28 Jul 2020 03:51 PM

Gulf Air to resume Kuwait flights from August 1

Gulf Air was one of few airlines to continue commercial operations during the initial period of Covid-19

Bahrain’s Gulf Air will resume its return flights to Kuwait from August 1.

The national carrier has been slowly reintroducing flights to its network, as more countries reopen borders, with flights currently operated to London, Paris, Frankfurt, Manila, Athens, Cairo, Abu Dhabi, Dubai and several destinations in Pakistan.

Unlike many airlines, Gulf Air continued some scheduled operations during the initial onset of Covid-19, with flights to airports that were accepting traffic.

“Gulf Air continuously works closely with the governments authorities throughout the destinations on its network to resume operations as soon as airports open," the airline said.

The airline said updates are constantly added on its Covid-19 website, which includes travel advice, network and new health and safety procedures.

Staff writer

