Emirates airline restores half of pre-pandemic passenger network

Emirates airline said it has resumed passengers operations to half of its pre-pandemic destination network, with nine new destinations added in the past week.

The Dubai carrier has also started to gradually reintroduce its Airbus A380 to its network, with four cities now served by the superjumbo aircraft, and a fifth – Guangzhou – to be added from August 8.

Emirates restarted A380 operations to Amsterdam (daily) and Cairo (four times) this week, with a second daily service added to London Heathrow and a once daily service to Paris.

Over the past week, Emirates also resumed flights from Dubai to Addis Ababa, Clark, Dar es Salaam, Nairobi, Prague, São Paulo, Stockholm and Seychelles, as the airline gradually expands its passenger services to 68 cities in August, returning to 50% of its pre-pandemic destination network.

Covid tests

Emirates said Covid-19 PCR tests are mandatory for all inbound and transit passengers arriving to Dubai (and the UAE), including UAE citizens, residents and tourists, irrespective of the country they are coming from.

Tourist entry requirements: For more information on entry requirements for international visitors to Dubai visit the Fly to Dubai page.

Dubai residents can check the latest travel requirements the Return to Dubai page.