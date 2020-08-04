We noticed you're blocking ads.

Keep supporting great journalism by turning off your ad blocker.

Questions about why you are seeing this? Contact us
بالعربية
  • Search
بالعربية

Font Size

- Aa +

By Staff writer

  1. Home
  2. Industries
  3. Transport
Tue 4 Aug 2020 02:13 PM

Font Size

- Aa +

By Staff writer

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi to launch two new destinations

UAE's new budget airline to add Kabul and Dhaka to its schedule of flights from August 7

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi to launch two new destinations

The UAE's new low-cost carrier Air Arabia Abu Dhabi has announced the launch of direct flights to Afghanistan and Bangladesh from August 7.

The new airline – a joint-venture between Etihad Airways and Sharjah’s Air Arabia – will operate three flights per week to Kabu on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

Twice-weekly flights will operate between Abu Dhabi and Dhaka, on Wednesdays and Fridays.

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi started operations last month with two Airbus A320 aircraft, flying to Alexandria and Sohag in Egypt from Abu Dhabi International Airport.

Etihad Airways has previously announced it will codeshare with Arabia Abu Dhabi, which enables passengers to take advantage of the national carrier’s global route network.

With the codeshare, passengers can book Etihad flights in conjunction with Air Arabia Abu Dhabi services, and connect on Etihad's route network.

Arabian Business: why we're going behind a paywall

For all the latest transport news from the UAE and Gulf countries, follow us on Twitter and Linkedin, like us on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube page, which is updated daily.

Staff writer

Read next

Virgin Galactic signs Rolls-Royce deal to develop supersonic plane

Emirates airline restores half of pre-pandemic passenger network

India, UAE agree on extension of special flights under air bubble arrangement