Air Arabia Abu Dhabi to launch two new destinations

The UAE's new low-cost carrier Air Arabia Abu Dhabi has announced the launch of direct flights to Afghanistan and Bangladesh from August 7.

The new airline – a joint-venture between Etihad Airways and Sharjah’s Air Arabia – will operate three flights per week to Kabu on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

Twice-weekly flights will operate between Abu Dhabi and Dhaka, on Wednesdays and Fridays.

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi started operations last month with two Airbus A320 aircraft, flying to Alexandria and Sohag in Egypt from Abu Dhabi International Airport.

Etihad Airways has previously announced it will codeshare with Arabia Abu Dhabi, which enables passengers to take advantage of the national carrier’s global route network.

With the codeshare, passengers can book Etihad flights in conjunction with Air Arabia Abu Dhabi services, and connect on Etihad's route network.