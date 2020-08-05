We noticed you're blocking ads.

Keep supporting great journalism by turning off your ad blocker.

Questions about why you are seeing this? Contact us
بالعربية
  • Search
بالعربية

Font Size

- Aa +

By Bloomberg

  1. Home
  2. Industries
  3. Transport
Wed 5 Aug 2020 12:20 PM

Font Size

- Aa +

By Bloomberg

Lebanon's Tripoli to serve as main port after Beirut blast

The government is assessing capabilities of Tripoli in the north of the country and other ports

Lebanon's Tripoli to serve as main port after Beirut blast
The scene of an explosion at the port in the Lebanese capital Beirut on August 4, 2020. 

The Tripoli port will serve as Lebanon’s main shipping centre after an explosion left the Beirut port largely unusable, Minister of Public Works Michel Najjar said.

The government is assessing capabilities of Tripoli in the north of the country and other ports, he told LBCI television in an interview. The Tripoli port is operating at 40% of its capacity and is able to receive Beirut-bound ships, an official at the port told the channel in a separate interview.

Lebanon has enough wheat stockpile to last for a month-and-a-half and isn’t expected to face a crisis, Al Akhbar reported. The silos at the Beirut port, which has capacity of 120,000 tons, were almost empty at the time of the explosion, Ahmed Hatteet, the head of the wheat importers’ union, told the newspaper. Four ships carrying 28,000 tons of wheat were unable to offload their cargo at the port, he said.

Wheat importers will meet Minister of Economy Raoul Nehme on Wednesday to discuss the situation, Al Akhbar reported, citing a wheat trader.

Lebanon relies on privately owned mills to import wheat from Ukraine, Russia and other European countries. The government used to buy wheat from local farmers at above-market prices but hasn’t done so in years.

Arabian Business: why we're going behind a paywall

For all the latest transport news from the UAE and Gulf countries, follow us on Twitter and Linkedin, like us on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube page, which is updated daily.

Bloomberg

Read next

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi to launch two new destinations

UAE strengthens Chinese ties with Adnoc, Wanhua deal

In pictures: Virgin Galactic unveils designs for Mach 3 supersonic passenger plane