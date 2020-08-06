Aramex reports 23% drop in Q2 profit due to Covid-related costs

Dubai-based logistics firm Aramex reported a 23% drop in Q2 profit, which it said was due to several “unforeseen costs prompted by the global onslaught of Covid-19”.

Aramex reported net profit of AED94.4 million for the quarter, with revenues up 4%, to AED 1,332 million, compared to the same period last year.

Overall shipment volumes grew by 26%, the company said, following a surge in e-commerce activities resulting from increased online shopping during Covid-19 related lockdown. Aramex also reported increased demand for healthcare-related shipments.

Aramex said disruptions in cross-border operations due to border closures at the height of lockdown, and an increase in line haul costs impacted profit margins in both international express and freight.

For its domestic business, the firm said it grew by 31% to AED 336 million, despite incurring higher costs related to scaling operations in core markets in response to the growth in shipment volumes.

Aramex said it has introduced cost containment measures and expects most measures to remain in place for the second half of the year.

“While we are starting to see a modest recovery in some of our verticals, it is too soon to say with certainty that we have returned to pre-Covid-19 levels,” Aramex CEO Bashar Obeid said, adding "operating in higher cost environments will impact the company’s profitability margins".

Obeid added that Aramex has “a robust balance sheet and comfortable free cash flow position”.

Othman Aljeda, acting COO and regional CEO for Aramex in Europe, North America and Asia, said: “We have started ramping up on the ground operations and investing in expanding last mile capacity in our core markets to meet the surge in volumes led by robust demand from e-commerce. We are hiring more couriers, increasing our fleet, and investing in expanding our warehousing facilities and related infrastructure. We are also capitalising on our crowd sourcing solution, Aramex Fleet, and our other digital-enabled cost-efficient solutions to help handle the spike in volumes.”

Commenting on Aramex’s outlook for the remainder of 2020, Obeid said: “We are not out of the woods yet; the shape of the global economic recovery is still uncertain, and it is too early to determine a clear trend or change in consumer behaviour. However, we are optimistic that growth in e-commerce will continue to drive healthy shipment volumes and expect to continue to see solid growth in the healthcare vertical, albeit at a likely slower pace of growth."