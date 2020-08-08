Mubadala, affiliates disclose stakes in Virgin Galactic

Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala Investment Company and its affiliates have disclosed their holdings in Virgin Galactic, according to a US securities filing Friday.

The shares were bought for investment purposes, the sovereign wealth fund said in the regulatory filing. Mubadala now holds 14.9m shares, or 7.1% in the space tourism company. Its affiliates Aabar Space, Aabar Investments and International Petroleum Investment Co each own 7.1% stakes in Virgin Galactic.

The disclosures come after Virgin Galactic priced 23.6 million shares at $19.50 each earlier this week.

The funds were raised even as the company announced a delay in plans carry to founder Richard Branson into space until early 2021 - a milestone flight seen as the start of the Virgin Galactic’s tourism business.