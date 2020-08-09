British Airways to operate special relief flights from India

British Airways will operate direct relief flights from multiple Indian cities to London Heathrow from August 17 under a bilateral arrangement with the Indian government.

It will operate 5 flights a week from Delhi and Mumbai and 4 weekly flights from Hyderabad and Bangalore to London Heathrow.

The airline said all customers eligible to fly under the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs nonstop to London and beyond can book on British Airways’ current flight network.

Jan Thompson, UK’s Acting High Commissioner to India, said the resumption of direct flights between India and the UK will be welcome news to the many students, professionals and British travellers who need to return to the UK.

“We are grateful to the Government of India for allowing UK carriers to re-establish the route, and look forward to seeing more flights soon,” he said.

In view of the current Corona pandemic situation, the UK carrier has introduced a range of measures such as online checking-in and scanning boarding passes at departure gate and automated, contactless facilities at lounges.

On board, all cabin crew will wear PPE and a new food service has been introduced which reduces the number of interactions required with customers.

While international flight services remain suspended from India since March 23, Indian government has entered into bilateral ‘air bubbles’ arrangements with some countries including UAE, US, UK, France and Germany, under which airlines of both the countries can operate international passenger flights.