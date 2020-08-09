Emirates to operate 60 weekly flights to Pakistan

Font Size
By Nikhil Pereira
Travellers are reminded of travel restrictions and other eligibility and entry criteria requirements
Emirates is set to ramp up its schedule to Pakistan with 53 weekly flights to the country from Monday – increasing to 60 from August 16.
The Dubai-based carrier is to increase its frequency to and from Karachi, Islamabad, Lahore, and Sialkot; and resume passenger services to Peshawar.
The airline will operate 21 weekly flights to Karachi (increased to 28 weekly flights starting August 16); ten weekly flights to Islamabad; seven to Sialkot; ten to Lahore; and five weekly flights to Peshawar.
All flights will be operated with the Emirates Boeing 777-300ER.
It takes the total number of destinations served by Emirates to over 70 as the airline gradually returns to pre-Covid-19 levels.
Customers are reminded that travel restrictions remain in place, and travellers will only be accepted on these flights if they comply with the eligibility and entry criteria requirements.
Covid-19 PCR tests are mandatory for all inbound and transit passengers arriving to Dubai (and the UAE), including UAE citizens, residents and tourists, irrespective of the country they are coming from.