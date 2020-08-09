Emirates to operate 60 weekly flights to Pakistan

Emirates is set to ramp up its schedule to Pakistan with 53 weekly flights to the country from Monday – increasing to 60 from August 16.

The Dubai-based carrier is to increase its frequency to and from Karachi, Islamabad, Lahore, and Sialkot; and resume passenger services to Peshawar.

The airline will operate 21 weekly flights to Karachi (increased to 28 weekly flights starting August 16); ten weekly flights to Islamabad; seven to Sialkot; ten to Lahore; and five weekly flights to Peshawar.

All flights will be operated with the Emirates Boeing 777-300ER.

It takes the total number of destinations served by Emirates to over 70 as the airline gradually returns to pre-Covid-19 levels.

Customers are reminded that travel restrictions remain in place, and travellers will only be accepted on these flights if they comply with the eligibility and entry criteria requirements.

Covid-19 PCR tests are mandatory for all inbound and transit passengers arriving to Dubai (and the UAE), including UAE citizens, residents and tourists, irrespective of the country they are coming from.