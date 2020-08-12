We noticed you're blocking ads.

Keep supporting great journalism by turning off your ad blocker.

Questions about why you are seeing this? Contact us
بالعربية
  • Search
بالعربية

Font Size

- Aa +

By Bloomberg

  1. Home
  2. Industries
  3. Transport
Wed 12 Aug 2020 02:59 PM

Font Size

- Aa +

By Bloomberg

Beirut's port resuming operations after blast, minister says

The port is operating to allow ships to offload containers and cargoes so traders can collect them

Beirut's port resuming operations after blast, minister says
Image: AFP/Getty Images

Beirut port is gradually resuming operations after a massive explosion last week that killed 171 people and injured thousands, Minister of Economy and Trade Raoul Nehme said in a tweet.

“The port is operating to allow ships to offload containers and cargoes so traders can collect them,” Nehme said in a video recorded at the site of the blast.

The government resigned on Monday as an outraged public demanded accountability for the biggest peacetime catastrophe in the nation’s history but it remains in office in a caretaker capacity.

Political leaders are expected to launch parliamentary consultations to choose a new prime minister yet it’s unclear how long the process will take in a country facing its worst economic and political crisis.

Arabian Business: why we're going behind a paywall

For all the latest transport news from the UAE and Gulf countries, follow us on Twitter and Linkedin, like us on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube page, which is updated daily.

Bloomberg

Read next

Video: Emirates plans Airbus A380 flights for 10 or more years

Emirates to operate 60 weekly flights to Pakistan

Air India Express pilot erred in India crash, aviation watchdog chief suggests