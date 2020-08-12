Beirut's port resuming operations after blast, minister says

Beirut port is gradually resuming operations after a massive explosion last week that killed 171 people and injured thousands, Minister of Economy and Trade Raoul Nehme said in a tweet.

“The port is operating to allow ships to offload containers and cargoes so traders can collect them,” Nehme said in a video recorded at the site of the blast.

The government resigned on Monday as an outraged public demanded accountability for the biggest peacetime catastrophe in the nation’s history but it remains in office in a caretaker capacity.

Political leaders are expected to launch parliamentary consultations to choose a new prime minister yet it’s unclear how long the process will take in a country facing its worst economic and political crisis.