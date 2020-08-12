We noticed you're blocking ads.

By Staff writer

Wed 12 Aug 2020

By Staff writer

Emirates airline adds Birmingham, Cebu and Houston its network

Emirates will serve six US cities in August - including New York JFK, Washington DC, Boston (15 August), Chicago and Los Angeles

Emirates airline adds Birmingham, Cebu and Houston its network

Emirates airline will resume passenger services to three more destinations in the coming weeks, taking its network to 74 cities. 

The Dubai carrier will resume operations to Birmingham (September 1) four times a week, Cebu (August 20) two times a week, and Houston (23 August) three times a week.

The addition of Houston will see Emirates resume flights to six US destinations in total, in addition to New York JFK, Washington DC, Boston (15 August), Chicago and Los Angeles, with a total of 27 weekly flights to the country.

All inbound and transit passengers arriving to Dubai require a negative Covid-19 PCR test result before boarding a flight, irrespective of the country they are coming from.

For more information on entry requirements for international visitors to Dubai visit Emirates Fly to Dubai page. 

Dubai residents can check the latest travel requirements the airline's return to Dubai page. 

Staff writer

