We noticed you're blocking ads.

Keep supporting great journalism by turning off your ad blocker.

Questions about why you are seeing this? Contact us
بالعربية
  • Search
بالعربية

Font Size

- Aa +

By Staff writer

  1. Home
  2. Industries
  3. Transport
Fri 14 Aug 2020 11:04 AM

Font Size

- Aa +

By Staff writer

Flydubai to resume flights to Kazakhstan

Dubai-based airline has already restarted flights to Dhaka, Djibouti and Kuwait

Flydubai to resume flights to Kazakhstan

Flydubai has operated 831 repatriation flights since March, enabling more than 100,000 passengers to return home to 40 countries.

Low-cost carrier Flydubai is set to resume flights to Almaty and Nursultan in Kazakhstan next week.

It comes as the Dubai-based airline resumed flights to Dhaka, Djibouti and Kuwait earlier this week, bringing the total number of operational routes on its network to 24 destinations.

Starting from August 18, Flydubai flight FZ 1735 to Almaty International Airport (ALA) will operate twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays. From August 19, flight FZ 1705 to Nursultan Nazarbayev International Airport (NQZ) will operate twice a week on Wednesdays and Saturdays. Flights to Almaty and Nursultan will operate from Terminal 2, at Dubai International airport.

Flydubai has operated 831 repatriation flights since March, enabling more than 100,000 passengers to return home to 40 countries - more than 240 repatriation flights are scheduled in the upcoming weeks.

Arabian Business: why we're going behind a paywall

For all the latest transport news from the UAE and Gulf countries, follow us on Twitter and Linkedin, like us on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube page, which is updated daily.

Staff writer

Read next

Emirates airline adds Birmingham, Cebu and Houston its network

Beirut's port resuming operations after blast, minister says

Air Arabia reveals $46m loss in H1 due to flight restrictions