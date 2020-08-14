Flydubai to resume flights to Kazakhstan

Low-cost carrier Flydubai is set to resume flights to Almaty and Nursultan in Kazakhstan next week.

It comes as the Dubai-based airline resumed flights to Dhaka, Djibouti and Kuwait earlier this week, bringing the total number of operational routes on its network to 24 destinations.

Starting from August 18, Flydubai flight FZ 1735 to Almaty International Airport (ALA) will operate twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays. From August 19, flight FZ 1705 to Nursultan Nazarbayev International Airport (NQZ) will operate twice a week on Wednesdays and Saturdays. Flights to Almaty and Nursultan will operate from Terminal 2, at Dubai International airport.

Flydubai has operated 831 repatriation flights since March, enabling more than 100,000 passengers to return home to 40 countries - more than 240 repatriation flights are scheduled in the upcoming weeks.