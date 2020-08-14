Emirates to launch one-off A380 service to Clark

Dubai-based Emirates is to launch a one-off A380 service to Clark International Airport on August 19, marking the first commercial flight, using an A380 aircraft, to operate to the Philippines destination.

The special flight will help to meet the demand to and from the Philippines, especially serving passengers from the metro Manila and the surrounding Luzon areas and beyond.

The Emirates A380 service will leave Dubai at 2.40am and arrive at Clark at 3.30pm. The flight will depart Clark at 6.20pm, arriving in Dubai at 10.45pm on the same day.

Orhan Abbas, senior vice president, commercial operations - Far East, Emirates said: “We are proud to fly our first scheduled A380 service to Clark, in the year we are celebrating our 30th anniversary of serving the Philippines. Emirates has shared a long-standing relationship with the country and our commitment to it and our customers remains stronger than ever.”

Emirates resumed scheduled passenger services to Clark at the start of August and is set to restart services to Cebu on August 20.

In 2014, the Emirates A380 made a one-off trip to Manila, marking its first arrival in the Philippines.

Following the period of lockdown and subsequent movement restrictions, the aircraft took to the skies again in July, and currently serves destinations including London Heathrow, Paris, Cairo and Guangzhou.

Its network will grow further on August 16 with scheduled A380 services to Toronto.

Emirates is gradually expanding its passenger services to 74 cities in August, allowing travellers to connect safely and conveniently to the Americas, Europe, Africa, Middle East, and Asia Pacific via Dubai.