'Massive growth' plans for newly launched Air Arabia Abu Dhabi

Just one month after launching operations, and despite being in the clutches of a global pandemic, Air Arabia Abu Dhabi is in line for “massive growth”, according to the CEO of Air Arabia, Adel Ali.

The UAE's new low-cost carrier, a joint-venture between Etihad Airways and Sharjah’s Air Arabia, which was announced last year, was scheduled to launch in May this year, although this was delayed in light of the Covid-19 enforced movement restrictions, which included closing the country’s borders and grounding all passenger flights.

However, the carrier took to the skies last month with flights to the Egyptian city of Alexandria and the Nile city of Sohag. It has since added Kabul in Afghanistan and Bangladesh’s Dhaka to its list of destinations.

“There will be more to come as we move on,” Ali told Arabian Business. “As the routes open up we will probably see quite a massive growth in that hub but it’s all subject to the pandemic reduction, subject to other airports reopening and subject to people travelling.”

The new airline, which received its air operating certificate from the UAE’s aviation regulator in April, is starting with two Airbus A320 aircraft from its hub at Abu Dhabi International airport, and will follow the business model of Air Arabia.

Ali revealed there were plans to add further destinations across the Middle East, into Asia, the Levante and in parts of Africa.

However, he added: “That’s the broad thinking behind it but surely, I’m sure, more things will come as we expand and grow.”