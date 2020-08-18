We noticed you're blocking ads.

By Gavin Gibbon

Tue 18 Aug 2020 04:21 PM

Uber arrives in Sharjah as part of UAE expansion

Customers in the emirate will have access to UberSelect, the company's most affordable service

Uber has also rolled out enhanced safety features to help everyone using the app including masks for both riders and drivers.

Taxi ride hailing app Uber has expanded its services into Sharjah.

Customers in the emirate will have access to UberSelect, the company’s most affordable service.

Rifad Mahasneh, general manager, GCC & Levant at Uber MENA, said: “We’ve seen the benefits of rapid technology adoption and improved access to transportation in the region. Covid-19 has presented unprecedented challenges, but as we work towards accelerating recovery, we’re focusing on our strengths - offering safe, reliable, and affordable mobility solutions and investing in securing the livelihoods of drivers by creating additional earning opportunities.

“The UAE is committed to driving urban mobility and leading smart cities of the future, and we believe we have an important role to play in facilitating this vision, advancing the mobility system, and ultimately improving people’s quality of life.”

Uber has also rolled out enhanced safety features to help everyone using the app including masks for both riders and drivers, and offering them the flexibility to cancel a ride without incurring a penalty, if they’re not wearing a mask.

Drivers are also asked to undertake additional safety measures such as regularly sanitising their car and making hand sanitiser available for riders.

Uber has been present in Dubai since 2013 and relaunched in Abu Dhabi in 2018, with regulations that allow for Emiratis to drive.

Gavin Gibbon

