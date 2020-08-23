We noticed you're blocking ads.

By Staff writer

V12 number plate fetches $1.9m at Dubai RTA auction

104th open auction for distinctive number plates raised $9.9m in total

RTA offered 90 distinctive plates in the open auction comprising of two, three, four and five-digit plates.

Number plates in Dubai continue to big business despite the economic slowdown caused by Covid-19.

The 104th open auction for distinctive number plates, organised by Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) generated AED36.224 million ($9.9m) – up 83 percent from the last auction, which was held in December 2019 and raised AED19m ($5.2m).

In what was the first open plates auction organised by the RTA this year, the plate V12 was the highest earner, fetching AED7m ($1.9m), following by S20, which was sold for AED4.06m ($1.1m) and Y66, which went for AED3.2m ($871,000).

