Dubai's RTA inks deal to chart air corridors for flying taxis

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) said on Tuesday that it has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Dubai Air Navigation Services (DANS) as part of plans to exchange expertise on autonomous air vehicles.

The MoU will chart out air corridors for the vehicles and step up the safety and security of aerial transport within the geographical perimeters of Dubai by using advanced technologies.

"It will also step up cooperation in studying laws relating to autonomous air vehicles and coordinate efforts in R&D and innovations in relevant fields,” said Ahmed Bahrozyan, CEO of Public Transport Agency and head of the Autonomous Air Vehicle Project Team, RTA.

He added: “The two parties pledged to facilitate the procedures and share information about specialist and advanced firms, test programmes, and the specifications of take-off and landing sites for autonomous air vehicles among others. The signing of the MoU is part of our efforts to support the Dubai Self-Driving Transport Strategy aimed at transforming 25 percent of total mobility trips in Dubai into autonomous trips by 2030.”

Ibrahim Ahli, deputy CEO at Dubai Air Navigation Services, said: “We are thrilled to partner with RTA and look forward to supporting the strategic drive of our leaders in the fields of smart mobility and autonomous vehicles."

“Autonomous air vehicles are a key component of the vision of the UAE and Dubai and engaging in this cooperation will bolster their ability to anticipate the future requirements worldwide,” added Ahli.