Dubai airlines revive partnership as more passenger flights take off

Emirates and Flydubai have announced the re-activation of their partnership to offer customers increased connectivity, convenience and travel flexibility.

Following the progressive resumption of passenger flights to global destinations, the two Dubai-based airlines have revived the partnership which allows Emirates customers to travel on codeshare flights to over 30 destinations on Flydubai and Flydubai customers to over 70 destinations on Emirates.

Pre-Covid-19 lockdown, some of the favourite Flydubai destinations for Emirates passengers included Belgrade, Bucharest, Kyiv, Sofia and Zanzibar.

Adnan Kazim, Emirates’ chief commercial officer said: "We are delighted to announce that our customers can once again take advantage of the complementary strengths of Emirates and Flydubai to access an enhanced network of cities on a single ticket and integrated loyalty programme, enjoy a safe, smooth and stress-free transfer experience through Dubai and have their baggage checked through to their final destination.

"The partnership has crossed a number of successful milestones since its inception in 2017 and over the coming months, Emirates and Flydubai will be working together to re-open even more of the world for our customers," added Kazim.

Hamad Obaidalla, chief commercial officer at Flydubai said: "We are confident that the demand for travel will continue to increase as more countries gradually start to lift restrictions on international travel. Flydubai has restarted operations to 32 points around the network since June and we expect the number to steadily grow over the next few months. Dubai has put strong health and safety protocols in place which has encouraged well informed passengers to travel, whether for business, leisure or to reunite with their loved ones.

"We remain agile in our approach to maximise the utilisation of our fleet by supporting government efforts to operate repatriation flights and increasing cargo-only operations. Our partnership with Emirates will continue to facilitate a more seamless flow of passengers and cargo across our combined networks in the recovery phase," added Obaidalla.

The two airlines said they have each implemented extensive safety measures to combat Covid-19 including enhanced sanitisation of all touchpoints and advanced filters fitted in aircraft cabins to eliminate dust, allergens and germs from the cabin air.

Customers transiting through Dubai go through thermal screening at the airport. Transfer desks at Dubai airport have been fitted with protective anti-microbial screens and airport staff dressed in personal protective equipment (PPE) are available to provide additional assistance.

Covid-19 tests are mandatory for all inbound and transit customers to Dubai while customers boarding Emirates flights will also be provided with a complimentary hygiene kit containing masks, gloves, hand sanitiser and anti-bacterial wipes.

The partnership between Emirates and flydubai first came into effect in October 2017 and over five million passengers took advantage of the connections offered during the first two years of the partnership.

In August 2018, Flydubai adopted Emirates Skywards as its loyalty programme.