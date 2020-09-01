Flydubai offers free global Covid-19 insurance cover

Dubai-based airline Flydubai on Tuesday announced today that passengers booking for travel until November 30 will automatically receive free global cover for Covid-19.

The new service covers passengers’ health expenses and quarantine costs if diagnosed with Covid-19 during their trip and is valid for 31 days from the time they take their first flight on their itinerary.

The Flydubai service enables passengers to benefit from coverage for their medical expenses up to EUR150,000 and quarantine costs up to EUR100 per day for 14 days.

Hamad Obaidalla, chief commercial officer at Flydubai, said: “The safety of our passengers and crew remains our highest priority. The new Covid-19 cover we are offering to our passengers will encourage more people to travel with ease of mind knowing that they will be looked after at every step of their journey.

"We see the demand for travel starting to increase as more countries gradually lift restrictions on international travel. Safeguarding the passenger journey with added precautions and enhanced procedures will help to stimulate the flow of trade and tourism globally.”

On Monday, Emirates and Flydubai announced the re-activation of their partnership to offer customers increased connectivity, convenience and travel flexibility.

Following the progressive resumption of passenger flights to global destinations, the two Dubai-based airlines revived the partnership which allows Emirates customers to travel on codeshare flights to over 30 destinations on Flydubai and Flydubai customers to over 70 destinations on Emirates.

Obaidalla said: "We are confident that the demand for travel will continue to increase as more countries gradually start to lift restrictions on international travel.

"We remain agile in our approach to maximise the utilisation of our fleet by supporting government efforts to operate repatriation flights and increasing cargo-only operations."

The two airlines said they have each implemented extensive safety measures to combat Covid-19 including enhanced sanitisation of all touchpoints and advanced filters fitted in aircraft cabins to eliminate dust, allergens and germs from the cabin air.