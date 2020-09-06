We noticed you're blocking ads.

By Staff writer

Emirates to return staff salaries to 100% from October reversing coronavirus cuts

Dubai-based carrier has resumed services to more than 80 destinations

Emirates implemented widespread salary cuts in March to cope with the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Dubai-based carrier Emirates airline has announced that staff salaries will be returned to 100 percent from October.

The group had implemented widespread salary cuts in March when it was forced to suspend all its flights due to the closure of international borders as part of measures to curb the spread of coronavirus.

However, a spokesperson told Arabian Business on Sunday: “We can confirm that Emirates will restore full salaries of our employees from next month.”

It comes as the airline continues to increase its capacity, with flights operating to over 80 destinations, including 13 cities in Africa and eight across the Gulf and Middle East.

In July it was revealed that the airline had been forced to lay off more pilots and cabin crew as a result of the impact of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic – just weeks after it was reported that the airline had made over 1,000 employees redundant, including 700 cabin crew and 600 pilots.

Last week it was revealed that Dubai’s government has put AED7.3 billion ($2bn) into Emirates since March to help its flagship airline sustain operations during the coronavirus crisis.

