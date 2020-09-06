Wizz Air Abu Dhabi hails arrival of first Airbus A321neo aircraft

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi is celebrating the arrival of its first Airbus A321neo aircraft to Abu Dhabi International Airport.

The new budget airline, a joint-venture between ADQ and Wizz Air Holdings, has recently received national carrier status from the UAE government subject to meeting regulatory standards prior to starting operations.

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi will start its operations with an initial route network including Alexandria, Athens, Kutaisi, Larnaca, Odesa and Yerevan.

Kees Van Schaick, managing director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, said: “With the arrival of our first aircraft to Abu Dhabi we have made an important step on our journey towards starting our operations and developing our presence in Abu Dhabi.”

More Airbus A321neo aircraft will join the Wizz Air Abu Dhabi fleet in the first six months of operations, connecting the capital of the UAE with several other cities around Europe and beyond. The route network is to be announced.

Mohammed Husain Ahmed, general manager of Abu Dhabi International Airport, said: “The establishment of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi and its commencement of operations is a milestone in the growth and development of the LCC market in the emirate of Abu Dhabi.”

The A321neo will deliver 20 percent fuel cost savings, as well as an almost 50 percent reduction in noise footprint compared to previous generation aircraft.

Since entering into service in early 2016, Pratt and Whitney‘s GTF engine has demonstrated its promised ability to reduce fuel burn by 16 percent and nitrogen oxide emissions by 50 percent.