Sun 6 Sep 2020 03:46 PM

Salaries will be cut 10% from this month, although staff allowances have been reintroduced

Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways extends coronavirus-enforced staff wage cuts

The state-owned airline posted a first-half loss of $758 million.

Etihad Airways will extend the period of reduced pay for its staff until the end of this year although at a lower rate as the Abu Dhabi carrier seeks to offset the impact of the coronavirus.

Salaries will be cut 10 percent from this month and Etihad has reintroduced staff allowances, according to a statement. That compares with an earlier reduction of 25 percent to 50 percent.

Reuters reported the changes in salaries earlier.

The state-owned airline, which posted a first-half loss of $758 million, had cut thousands of jobs after the pandemic prompted governments to shut their borders and airlines to ground their fleets.

Separately, Dubai’s Emirates airline said it’ll fully restore staff salaries from October.

