Oman to resume international flights from October 1

Oman will resume international flights from October 1.

The decision was announced by the Supreme Committee, under the chair of Sayyid Hamoud bin Faisal al-Busaidi, Minister of Interior, according to a report from Oman News Agency.

#OmanAir is pleased to announce that scheduled international service will return on 1 October. We will continue to work closely with authorities and experts to ensure your safety and well-being at every stage of your journey. We look forward to welcoming you on board. pic.twitter.com/4IH9fv1qXW— Oman Air (@omanair) September 7, 2020

"Flights will be scheduled according to health data for specific destinations and according to bilateral agreements with other airlines," said a statement from ONA on Twitter.

International flights were suspended from March in a bid to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Oman Airports ready for passenger operations Approval is required from the Supreme Committee overseeing the sultanate's response to Covid-19

A further announcement on Twitter, from Oman Air, said: “Oman Air is pleased to announce that scheduled international service will return on 1 October. We will continue to work closely with authorities and experts to ensure your safety and well-being at every stage of your journey. We look forward to welcoming you on board.”

Oman Air to cut staff after coronavirus hits airline like 'never before' Like carriers around the world, Oman Air has had to reduce flights, suspend routes and park planes

Oman has confirmed 87,328 cases of coronavirus since the onset of the pandemic, while 734 people have so far died from Covid-19.