Abu Dhabi's Khalifa Port set to open first phase of major expansion plan

The first phase of a major expansion project at Abu Dhabi's Khalifa Port is set for completion in early 2021 despite the impact of coronavirus.

The Khalifa Port expansion, announced in December 2019, aims to attract new business and significantly boost capacity and has progressed "significantly" despite the challenging economic conditions presented by the global pandemic.

Upon completion, the project is expected to substantially increase handling volumes by providing additional deep-water access and enhanced infrastructure, said Abu Dhabi Ports.

To date, 200 metres of quay wall and almost 175,000 sq m of land within Khalifa Port Logistics have been handed over ahead of the project’s full phase one completion in the first quarter of 2021.

At the same time, considerable progress has been announced on the first phase of Khalifa Port’s South Quay development that is slated for completion by the end of 2020.

With 80 percent of construction already complete, a total of 650 metres of quay wall, containing two berths alongside 37,000 sq m terminal yard is now available in advance of receiving its first shipment.

Progress has also been made on Abu Dhabi Terminals’ expansion plans with the delivery of five new ship-to-shore cranes which put Khalifa Port Container Terminal on track to meet its target of 5 million TEUs by the end of the current year.

Saif Al Mazrouei, head of Ports Cluster, Abu Dhabi Ports, said: "The continued expansion of our infrastructure at Khalifa Port demonstrates Abu Dhabi Ports’ commitment to transforming trade and logistics in the region.

"Thanks to the strategic direction and guidance of the Government of Abu Dhabi, our emirate is ensured to experience increased direct foreign investment and growth of non-oil GDP.

"We are confident that the ongoing expansion of Khalifa Port will significantly enhance our operational and cargo handling capabilities.

"Our ports are not only gateways to the Gulf, but also convenient departure points to markets around the world, connecting east and west. The multimodal connections between Abu Dhabi and global markets through land, sea, air, and future rail channels have elevated the emirate’s status as a leading trade and logistics hub in the Middle East."

The addition of land plots with adjacent quay wall and deep-water access at Khalifa Port provides a host of new customer opportunities.

Arabian Chemical Terminals recently signed a 50-year agreement to establish the first commercial bulk liquid and gas storage terminal at Khalifa Port that will be located on a plot with 16-metre direct deep-water quay access within the newly developed KPL.

The AED3.8 billion ($1 billion) expansion plans were announced late last year.

Khalifa Port, situated halfway between Abu Dhabi and Dubai, was officially inaugurated in December 2012 by UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.