Bahrain's Gulf Air says CEO to step down by end-September

Kresimir Kucko will step down from his role as CEO of Gulf Air by the end of the month, it was announced on Tuesday.

Joining in 2017, Kucko began his journey at Gulf Air by setting the organisation's strategy with a five-year network and fleet expansion plan.

He also significantly cut costs while increasing revenue, rolling out a host of updated services for passengers and cutting operational losses.

A statement from the airline did not give a reason for his departure but added that Kucko achieved increased revenue in a "challenging operating environment characterised by fluctuating fuel prices, growing competition and, most recently, the Covid-19 pandemic".

Zayed R. Alzayani, chairman of Gulf Air, said: “We extend our sincere thanks to Kresimir Kucko for his dedication, contributions and services during his tenure with us. On behalf of Gulf Air’s board of directors, the airline’s management team and workforce I extend my thanks to him for his contributions and wish him success going forward.”

Kucko added: “I was truly honoured to have contributed to the success story of Gulf Air over the past three years amidst the many challenges we faced. Working with a talented, majority Bahraini workforce of aviation professionals has been a positive experience that saw us collectively deliver strong results for Gulf Air. The experience of living in the Kingdom of Bahrain has been truly incredible both for myself and my family; we have been warmly welcomed by all and truly embraced Bahrain’s rich culture.”