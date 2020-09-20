We noticed you're blocking ads.

Keep supporting great journalism by turning off your ad blocker.

Questions about why you are seeing this? Contact us
بالعربية
  • Search
بالعربية

Font Size

- Aa +

  1. Home
  2. Industries
  3. Transport
Sun 20 Sep 2020 04:44 PM

Font Size

- Aa +

Ride hailing and delivery app launches in Sharjah

Buraq service to offer BMWs for transport instead of standard Lexus limos

Ride hailing and delivery app launches in Sharjah

The launch was attended by high profile dignitaries including Sheikh Mohammed Bin Saud Al Qasimi, HE Waleed Al Sayegh and HE Brigadier Saif Mohammad Al Ziri Al Shamsi as well as Oweis Zahran. CEO of OWS Auto. 

A new ride-hailing app has been launched in Sharjah.

The e-hailing/delivery service is a complete mobility and logistics initiative by Sharjah Asset Management and OWS Auto.

The new Buraq service will offer customers several benefits including knowing their delivery’s ETA, fare estimate and route up front, along with their driver’s details.

Providing BMWs for transport instead of the standard Lexus limos, the app booking also offers multiple payment methods including cash on delivery, card or in-app payments as well as a planned route to reduce overall lead time.

“Our goal is to have the happiest customers from day one. The dedicated service for Sharjah shows massive co-operation between both public and private sectors. We are proud to launch the UAE’s third hailing service for those looking for comfort, safety and reliability,” said Oweis Zahran, CEO of OWS Auto.

Arabian Business: why we're going behind a paywall

For all the latest transport news from the UAE and Gulf countries, follow us on Twitter and Linkedin, like us on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube page, which is updated daily.
Real news, real analysis and real insight have real value – especially at a time like this. Unlimited access ArabianBusiness.com can be unlocked for as little as $4.75 per month. Click here for more details.

Staff writer

Read next

Bahrain's Gulf Air says CEO to step down by end-September

Video: Demand is cautiously returning for India's domestic aviation sector: Vistara

Video: The history of the Emirates fleet