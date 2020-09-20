Ride hailing and delivery app launches in Sharjah

A new ride-hailing app has been launched in Sharjah.

The e-hailing/delivery service is a complete mobility and logistics initiative by Sharjah Asset Management and OWS Auto.

The new Buraq service will offer customers several benefits including knowing their delivery’s ETA, fare estimate and route up front, along with their driver’s details.

Providing BMWs for transport instead of the standard Lexus limos, the app booking also offers multiple payment methods including cash on delivery, card or in-app payments as well as a planned route to reduce overall lead time.

“Our goal is to have the happiest customers from day one. The dedicated service for Sharjah shows massive co-operation between both public and private sectors. We are proud to launch the UAE’s third hailing service for those looking for comfort, safety and reliability,” said Oweis Zahran, CEO of OWS Auto.