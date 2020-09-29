UAE aerospace firm to expand factory for Boeing 787 manufacturing

EPI, the precision engineering unit of the UAE's defence giant Edge, on Monday revealed plans to expand its manufacturing capabilities to support the Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

The backbone of the UAE’s aerospace and defence industry announced the plans on the sidelines of the Global Aerospace Summit taking place virtually from Abu Dhabi.

EPI said it will machine aluminium trailing edge ribs for use in the 787-commercial aircraft. The serial assembly lines will be an extension to the Abu Dhabi facility, with the processed parts additionally going through EPI’s surface treatment plant launched last year.

Established in April 2019, the plant is part of an industrial collaboration agreement between Tawazun Economic Council (Tawazun), Boeing Defence, Space & Security (Boeing) and EPI, to build a chemical processing plant that would ramp up its existing production capabilities, and move beyond machining and into aircraft assembly.

Khalid Al Breiki, president – Mission Support, Edge, said: “In recent years, the UAE has significantly amplified its domestic manufacturing capabilities and the opportunities facilitated by Tawazun - between Boeing and EPI - contributes to this rapidly growing infrastructure.”

He added: “Our continued relationship with Boeing is symbolic of the partnerships we build and value. Today’s announcement expanding EPI’s manufacturing capabilities is an encouraging indicator for the region’s aerospace and defence industries and we look forward to exploring similar opportunities in the coming years.”

Bernard Dunn, president of Boeing Middle East, North Africa and Turkey, said: “Adding EPI as a new supplier for the 787 Dreamliner, is a prime example of our mutually beneficial approach to engagement in the UAE.”

Since entering service in 2011, the Boeing 787 Dreamliner has flown more than 1,900 routes around the world.

Earlier this year, EPI which builds complex engineering components for the defence, aerospace, and oil and gas sectors, also became a key regional manufacturer of Airbus aircraft parts.