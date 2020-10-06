Ras Al Khaimah airport to reopen to international tourists

Ras Al Khaimah International Airport is set to open to international tourists from October 15.

The Department of Civil Aviation in Ras Al Khaimah has revealed that expat residents will be allowed to enter the emirate through the airport from that date, without requiring prior permission.

However, they must still undergo medical testing and obtain a negative result before returning within a period not exceeding 96 hours, according to a report on the state news agency WAM

Travellers or their sponsors should cover the cost of another lab test or PCR test, as well as the cost of quarantine in the case of a positive result.

WAM cited a statement which read: “Tourists from all countries may also enter the UAE through Ras Al Khaimah International Airport, on condition that they fulfil all the requirements, such as reserving travel tickets and obtaining tourist medical insurance.

"Tourists are also required to undergo a PCR test four days before coming to the country, as well as fill in a medical disclosure form for submission to relevant authorities. “The quarantine procedures for tourists whose medical results are positive will be in line with the procedures adopted by the Ministry of Health and Prevention.”

Dubai reopened its doors to international visitors on July 7, although neighbouring Abu Dhabi has previously said it won’t be rushed into any decision.