Dubai seeks metro station retailers for Route 2020 extension

Dubai is seeking retailers to rent space at metro stations on the new Route 2020 which extends 15km and links seven stations leading to the Expo 2020 Dubai site.

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) said it is offering investment opportunities at the Jebel Ali, The Gardens, Discovery Gardens, Al Furjan, Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai Investment Park and Expo 2020 stations.

The line, which was officially launched by Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum in July, serves densely populated areas inhabited by more than 270,000 individuals.

"These stations offer 40 retail outlets spanning an area of 15,860 square feet in addition to five sales kiosks. Metro stations of Route 2020 offer a brilliant investment opportunity for entrepreneurs as they are considered high-attraction spots for shoppers and tourists on the move," said Abdul Mohsen Ibrahim Younes, CEO of Rail Agency, RTA.

Abdul Mohsen Ibrahim Younes, CEO of Rail Agency, RTA

He said Route 2020 can handle 46,000 riders per hour in both directions and is projected to be used by 125,000 riders per day in 2021, increasing to about 275,000 riders per day by 2030.

RTA studies also predict that the Expo Station is expected to witness 35,000 visitors per day during weekdays, and 47,000 visitors per day during weekends. This number accounts for about 29 percent of the total expected daily visitors of Expo.

Route 2020 includes the biggest station in the entire Dubai Metro network - the Jumeirah Golf Estates Station which has an area of 27,000 square metres and can handle up to 250,000 riders per day.

The station serves surrounding areas such as the Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai Production City and Dubai Sports City, said Younes.

"Offering retail outlets in Route 2020 is in line with RTA’s endeavours to stimulate the domestic trade and inject fresh growth prospects. The success that marked retail outlets of the Dubai Metro stations on both the Red and Green Lines stems from the success and excellence of the Dubai Metro project. It demonstrates the confidence reposed by the public in this pioneering project that has generated a positive impact on the daily life of people," he added.