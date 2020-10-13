We noticed you're blocking ads.

Keep supporting great journalism by turning off your ad blocker.

Questions about why you are seeing this? Contact us
بالعربية
  • Search
بالعربية

Font Size

- Aa +

  1. Home
  2. Industries
  3. Transport
Tue 13 Oct 2020 09:32 AM

Font Size

- Aa +

Dubai seeks metro station retailers for Route 2020 extension

Transport authority says it is offering 40 retail outlets across stations on metro link serving Expo 2020 Dubai site

Dubai seeks metro station retailers for Route 2020 extension

Offering retail outlets in Route 2020 is in line with RTA’s endeavours to stimulate the domestic trade 

Dubai is seeking retailers to rent space at metro stations on the new Route 2020 which extends 15km and links seven stations leading to the Expo 2020 Dubai site.

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) said it is offering investment opportunities at the Jebel Ali, The Gardens, Discovery Gardens, Al Furjan, Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai Investment Park and Expo 2020 stations.

Demand grows for homes near Dubai Metro's new Route 2020 line

Dubizzle Property says rents in Discovery Gardens, Dubai Investment Park and Jumeirah Golf Estates likely to rise when metro expansion is complete

The line, which was officially launched by Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum in July, serves densely populated areas inhabited by more than 270,000 individuals.

In pictures: Sheikh Mohammed launches Dubai Metro's Route 2020 Project
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, officially inaugurates the AED11 billion Route 2020 Project, which extends existing metro rail lines in preparation for Expo 2020 Dubai scheduled to begin next year.
Sheikh-Mohammed_Route-2020-27.jpg
Sheikh-Mohammed_Route-2020-24.jpg
Sheikh-Mohammed_Route-2020-1.jpg
Sheikh-Mohammed_Route-2020-26.jpg
+30

"These stations offer 40 retail outlets spanning an area of 15,860 square feet in addition to five sales kiosks. Metro stations of Route 2020 offer a brilliant investment opportunity for entrepreneurs as they are considered high-attraction spots for shoppers and tourists on the move," said Abdul Mohsen Ibrahim Younes, CEO of Rail Agency, RTA.

Abdul Mohsen Ibrahim Younes, CEO of Rail Agency, RTA

He said Route 2020 can handle 46,000 riders per hour in both directions and is projected to be used by 125,000 riders per day in 2021, increasing to about 275,000 riders per day by 2030.

RTA studies also predict that the Expo Station is expected to witness 35,000 visitors per day during weekdays, and 47,000 visitors per day during weekends. This number accounts for about 29 percent of the total expected daily visitors of Expo.

Route 2020 includes the biggest station in the entire Dubai Metro network - the Jumeirah Golf Estates Station which has an area of 27,000 square metres and can handle up to 250,000 riders per day.

The station serves surrounding areas such as the Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai Production City and Dubai Sports City, said Younes.

Route 2020 can handle 46,000 riders per hour in both directions

"Offering retail outlets in Route 2020 is in line with RTA’s endeavours to stimulate the domestic trade and inject fresh growth prospects. The success that marked retail outlets of the Dubai Metro stations on both the Red and Green Lines stems from the success and excellence of the Dubai Metro project. It demonstrates the confidence reposed by the public in this pioneering project that has generated a positive impact on the daily life of people," he added.

Arabian Business: why we're going behind a paywall

For all the latest transport news from the UAE and Gulf countries, follow us on Twitter and Linkedin, like us on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube page, which is updated daily.
Real news, real analysis and real insight have real value – especially at a time like this. Unlimited access ArabianBusiness.com can be unlocked for as little as $4.75 per month. Click here for more details.

Staff writer

Read next

Dubai's Aramex estimates $15m losses from Beirut port blast, Casablanca blaze

How Boeing sees growth returning for Middle East airlines over the next 20 years

Ras Al Khaimah airport to reopen to international tourists