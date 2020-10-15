Sharjah set to launch electric vehicle ride-hailing app

A ride-hailing app, with a fleet exclusively of electric vehicles, is scheduled for a soft launch in Sharjah in November.

ION previously announced the partnership with Sharjah Roads & Transport Authority (Sharjah RTA) last month to coincide with World Electric Vehicle Day.

Electric driverless vehicles to be rolled out across the UAE after Sharjah trial Shuttles are currently operating in Masdar City and Sharjah, with further plans for Abu Dhabi and Dubai

Nasir Alshamsi, director of sustainable mobility at Bee’ah and project manager – ION, which is a joint venture between Bee’ah and CE-Creates, the business incubation platform of Crescent Enterprises, told Arabian Business the size of the fleet will run into three figures.

He said: “The ride-hailing business is booming now. In Sharjah you will soon be riding in a Tesla or another electric vehicle.”

Alshamsi revealed that they currently have 200 captains (drivers), with numbers expected to increase going forward. While the drivers will have a mix of 40 percent females and 60 percent males.

“The female, I wouldn’t say is dedicated to women, but looking at the culture in the UAE as a whole, some women might feel a bit uncomfortable taking a ride with a male driver so we took that into consideration,” he explained.

“This shows our contribution to the nation’s efforts to enhance gender equality.”

Following the launch, it is hoped the service will be expanded across the UAE.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, ION’s electric vehicles and drivers were deployed, pro bono, for the transport of Sharjah Medical District’s doctors to carry out home visits and Covid-19 testing. ION’s electric fleet was also used for medicine logistics services by University Hospital Sharjah for deliveries.