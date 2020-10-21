Revealed: how the Middle East may lose 140 million air passengers this year

The Middle East's aviation industry is set to lose more than 140 million passengers this year due to the ongoing impact of the global coronavirus pandemic.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) on Wednesday downgraded its traffic forecast for the Middle East for 2020 to reflect a weaker-than-expected recovery.

Revealed: the shocking impact of coronavirus on Middle East aviation International Air Transport Association says 1.7 million Middle East jobs will be lost in aviation and industries supported by aviation in 2020

It said full-year 2020 passenger numbers in the Middle East are forecast to reach only 30 percent of 2019 levels, down significantly from the 45 percent that was projected in July.

In absolute numbers, the Middle East is expected to see 60 million travellers this year compared to the 203 million in 2019.

In 2021, demand in the Middle East is expected to strengthen to 45 percent of 2019 levels to reach 90 million travellers, IATA added.

The aviation authority said that a full return to 2019 levels is not expected until late 2024 in the Middle East region.

Regional travel has picked up across the Middle East from the low point in April as countries in the region re-opened their borders.

However, international travel has remained heavily constrained owing to the return of government restrictions in the face of new Covid-19 outbreaks in a number of key markets.

Forward bookings for air travel in the fourth quarter show a much slower recovery than had been expected previously, IATA said.

Muhammad Albakri, IATA’s regional vice president for Africa and the Middle East, said: “The slower than anticipated return to the skies for travellers in the Middle East is more bad news for the region’s aviation industry.

"A few months ago, we thought that a fall in passenger numbers to 45 percent of 2019 levels was as bad as it could get. But the second wave, combined with continuing travel restrictions and quarantines, will result in passenger numbers in the region being less than a third of what we had in 2019.

"This heightens the urgency for governments to adopt systematic Covid-19 testing to restart travel and curb the economic devastation that is being caused because people cannot travel,” he added.

Bahrain saw a 21 percent surge in international air passengers in September after its decision to drop quarantine requirements for airport arrivals.

It took the decision last month after discovering only a small proportion of passengers developed Covid-19 during self-isolation.

Officials in the Gulf state said they lifted the requirements after discovering that just 0.2 percent of cases – or 1 in every 500 passengers – became infectious during a 10-day quarantine period.

Airline industry association IATA and BA chief executive Sean Doyle are among those calling for improved testing at airport to cut down lengthy quarantine periods.

IATA warned earlier this month that the damage being done to the Middle East aviation industry and on economies by the shutdown of air traffic owing to the coronavirus pandemic has deepened further.

According to data published by the Air Transport Action Group of which IATA is a member, 1.7 million Middle East jobs will be lost in aviation and industries supported by aviation in 2020.

This is nearly half of the region’s 3.3 million aviation-related employment. It added that a total of 323,000 jobs will be lost in aviation alone in 2020, about 46 percent of the region’s 595,000 aviationrelated jobs.

GDP supported by aviation in the region will fall by up to $105 billion, 49 percent below pre Covid-19 levels, it said.

Eleven countries in the Middle East have opened their borders to regional and international air travel. However, in nine of these countries, passengers are still subject to a mandatory quarantine.