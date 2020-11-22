Investcorp Bahrain invests in Indian e-commerce logistics platform Xpressbees

Bahrain-based Investcorp has ploughed money into the Indian start-up Xpressbees, a leading end-to-end e-commerce logistics platform.

The investment is part of the Indian venture’s series E funding, in which a consortium of Indian and global investors also participated.

The size of the investment was undisclosed, although the Indian venture is believed to have raised a total of $110 million in the current round of fundraising

Founded in 2015 by serial entrepreneurs Amitava Saha and Supam Maheshwari, Xpressbees is among the market leaders in e-commerce logistics in India and offers services including first and last-mile delivery, reverse logistics, real-time tracking, and multiple payment collection and processing options.

Xpressbees is currently in the process of transforming itself into a fully-fledged supply chain company with express cargo, 3PL and cross border logistics.

“Xpressbees is, in our view, at the strategic sweet spot of the consumption shift to digital and e-commerce, and the significant growth potential of the $200 billion plus logistics industry in India,” Varun Laul, private equity, Investcorp India, said.

“Investcorp strongly believes in the digital transformation of the Indian consumer and enterprises, and hence we are excited to partner with Amitava and the Xpressbees’ management team in their journey to build a technology-first market defining business,” Laul added.

Xpressbees has a presence throughout 2,000 towns and cities in India and has strong traction with more than 1,000 customers across several industries, including e-commerce, pharmaceutical, fast-moving consumer goods, retail, manufacturing, electronics and consumer durables.

The company handles over two million shipments daily across the country on its network.

Amitava Saha, CEO, Xpressbees, said the company would use the investment from the current round to further automate its hubs and sort centres, increase investments in technology and to expand the delivery footprint to cover the entire country.

“We deeply value the support and trust of our employees, customers, investors and partners who have been instrumental to our success.” Saha said.

Investcorp said it was looking towards fast-growing consumer brands that have been supercharged through digitisation and technology to serve the needs of customers.

“In India, the firm invests in mid-market companies across consumption-linked sectors. We target opportunities across the consumer tech, healthcare, financial services and technology sector,” the fund said in a statement.

Other than XpressBees, Investcorp Bahrain has invested in eight other Indian startup ventures - InCred, ASG, Zolo, Citykart, Intergrow Brands, Bewakoof.com, NephroPlus and FreshToHome. “The focus is on targeting first-generation entrepreneurs scaling up businesses with asset-light models and proven unit economics,” Investcorp said.