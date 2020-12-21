Emirates to resume A380 flights to South America after 10-month suspension

Emirates has announced that its flagship A380 aircraft will be returning to South America in January for the first time since it suspended superjumbo flights due to the coronavirus pandemic in March.

The Dubai-based airline said it will be operating its Airbus A380 aircraft on the Dubai–Sao Paulo route between January 9-30.

It will be deployed four times weekly to the Brazilian city in response to the summer season increase in demand for travel to and from Brazil, Emirates said, adding that it resumed passenger flights to Sao Paulo in August on its Boeing 777-300ER aircraft.

The announcement follows comments by Emirates president Sir Tim Clark who said the A380 superjumbo will remain the airline's flagship aircraft for the next decade, despite the impact of coronavirus on long haul travel.

The world’s biggest long-haul carrier, Emirates has been particularly badly affected as demand all but dried up on its key routes but Clark said earlier this month: "The A380 has been a success story for Emirates, and this is reflected in the strong customer interest wherever we've deployed the aircraft over the years.

"The A380 will remain our flagship for the next decade, and we will re-deploy it on more routes as travel demand returns."

Emirates president Sir Tim Clark

The A380 currently flies to Cairo, Amman, Paris, London, Guangzhou, Manchester and Moscow and recently services have been ramped up to four daily A380s on London Heathrow and daily flights to Moscow.

Last month, Clark said he expects to see a sharp recovery in demand for air travel next year as coronavirus vaccines are distributed around the world, meaning the carrier’s full fleet of jumbo Airbus A380 jets could return to the skies by early 2022.

Since its entry into the Emirates fleet 12 years ago, the A380 has been the airline's flagship and a customer favourite, with signature elements such as A380 Onboard Lounge and Shower Spa.

Emirates has recently reinstated its iconic products for customers, balancing an elevated experience during the pandemic with measures that prioritise the health and wellbeing of passengers.