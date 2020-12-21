Dubai set to extend metro station naming right deals to bus stations

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has revealed plans to offer private sector companies the chance to sign naming rights deals for bus stations in the city.

The move by the transport authority follows the success of a similar scheme related to Dubai Metro stations which was launched in 2009 and was the first of its kind in the world.

The RTA said it will offer naming rights for five bus stations - Al Ghubaiba, Al Satwa, Oud Metha, Union Square and Al Jaffiliya.

The rights deals represent the first batch under a planned opportunity with the redeveloped bus stations, a key development welcoming the Expo 2020 travellers to Dubai, the RTA added in a statement.

The contract includes a five-year lock-in period for the brand association. Through this project, the RTA said it provides the private sector with a long-term investment opportunity and the chance to "develop smart and innovative platform to speak to all the riders and the vicinity areas".

The five Bus Stations are: Al Ghubaiba, Al Satwa, Oud Metha, Union Square and Al Jaffiliya. The Naming Rights allow the brand to associate with the rich heritage and culture of Dubai, represented through the key developed areas of Dubai, a blend of old and new symposium. pic.twitter.com/kBQKjP24v9— RTA (@rta_dubai) December 20, 2020

The RTA said: "The new concept of naming rights stems from the encouragement of the Metro Naming Rights success. The initiative is coherent with the vision of the leaders that calls for adopting the public private partnership (PPP) model as a pivotal tool for stimulating the growth and development of Dubai."

Al Ghubaiba Bus Station is located close to the spice and jewellery markets in Al Bastakiya and has a daily footfall of 85,000.

Al Satwa Bus Station has a daily footfall of 65,000, Oud Metha Bus Station (55,000), Union Bus Station (45,000) and Al Jaffiliya Bus Station, a stone’s throw away from the World Trade Centre, Dubai Frame, also has a daily footfall of 45,000.