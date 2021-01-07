Track-laying work continues as UAE's national railway takes shape

Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Thursday inaugurated track-laying works across Al Dhafrah region as part of stage two of the UAE’s national railway.

The Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region was briefed by Shadi Malak, CEO of Etihad Rail, on construction progress of Package A, which will connect the UAE rail network to Al Ghuwaifat on the Saudi border and the wider GCC region.

Having started in early 2020, steady progress has been made, with construction of Package A now 59 percent complete.

Sheikh Hamdan reiterated that the UAE is committed to advanced and integrated infrastructure projects, in particular in the transport sector, which will support the sustainable development of the UAE.

He added that construction progress of stage two has been accelerated, while Etihad Rail’s Stage One continues to overachieve, with 2020 operations out performing 2019’s results.

A presentation on progress being made across Package A revealed that half of the soil preparation works have been completed, with 79 percent of sand and rock cutting also finished.

Etihad Rail was established in June 2009 with the mandate to manage the development, construction and operation of the UAE’s national freight and passenger railway network.

The railway network will link the principal centres of population and industry of the UAE, and will form a vital part of the planned railway network across the GCC.

Etihad Rail has successfully completed stage one of the network which was delivered on schedule and within budget. The route spans 264km, transporting granulated sulphur from sources at Shah and Habshan to the export point at Ruwais.

Stage two links the UAE and Saudi Arabia from Fujairah Port to Ghuweifat through Mussafah, Khalifa Port and Jebel Ali Port. Once completed, the rail network will span approximately 1,200km that will connect all regions of the UAE to its neighbouring GCC countries.