Revealed: the busiest days at Dubai's DXB this summer

The operator of Dubai International Airport says it expects more than 1.1 million travellers to visit the aviation hub between July 5-8 as the summer holidays kick in.

Dubai Airports also predicted that Thursday (June 28) is going to be the first of the busiest days of the summer holiday period.

Dubai International (DXB), which is set to see close to 90 million passengers this year, has made additional preparations to ensure a smooth journey for all customers this summer.



Eugene Barry, EVP Commercial, Dubai Airports said departments across the airport began preparations many weeks ago, learning from previous years.



Essa Al Shamsi, VP Terminal Operations, Dubai Airports added: “Preparations within the airport for the upcoming peak have been ongoing for the past couple of weeks. The entire operations team has been working closely with all our service partners to ensure a seamless journey for customers, from the moment they arrive at DXB to the moment they leave.

"For those travelling in the next few days, we would advise passengers to get to the airport early and encourage them to use the latest technologies we recently added, like the Smart Gates, to expedite their journey.”