Emaar Hospitality enters Togo with deal to run tallest building

Address Hotel 2 Fevrier Lome Togo will be operated by Address Hotels + Resorts, set to re-open soon after rebranding

Emaar Hospitality Group has partnered with the Kalyan Group to mark its expansion to sub-Saharan Africa in a deal to operate Address Hotel 2 Février Lomé Togo, the tallest building in the country.



Address Hotel 2 Février Lomé Togo will be operated by Address Hotels + Resorts, the premium lifestyle hotel and serviced residences brand of Emaar Hospitality Group.



The company said the Address Hotel 2 Février Lomé Togo will open doors to welcome guests shortly following the rebranding of the property, which was first established in 1980.

The hotel will have 256 rooms and suites and 64 serviced apartments as well as an array of themed restaurants, meeting venues and other attractions.

Address Hotel 2 Février Lomé Togo is a hotel project under Address Hotels + Resorts, which has six operational hotels in Dubai.

Togo marks the sixth international destination for the hotel brand that has upcoming hotel projects in Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Turkey, Bahrain and The Maldives, in addition to several new openings in the UAE.



The management agreement was signed by Olivier Harnisch, CEO of Emaar Hospitality Group, and Ashok Gupta, CEO of Kalyan Hospitality Development Togo, and founder and CEO of Kalyan Group, which owns the hotel.

Harnisch said: “Our management agreement to operate Address Hotel 2 Février Lomé Togo is a significant landmark in our expansion to sub-Saharan Africa.

"Togo is also strengthening its tourism sector with the goal of increasing the share of the industry from 2 to 7 per cent by 2020 and investing infrastructure upgrades and boosting the industrial sector.”



Earlier known as Hôtel 2 Février, the hotel is set in a 30-storey tower that is 102 metres high, offering views of the city and beyond.