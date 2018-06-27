Emirates eyes more Lebanese cabin crew at recruitment days

Dubai-based carrier is to hold two cabin crew recruitment open days at Jounieh and Beirut on July 3 and 6 respectively

Emirates, the world’s largest international airline, is looking for Lebanese candidates to join its multi-national cabin crew team.

The Dubai-based carrier said it is holding two cabin crew recruitment open days at Jounieh and Beirut on July 3 and 6 respectively.

The airline said it is looking for open-minded, helpful, friendly and service-oriented candidates to deliver its award-winning onboard experience to customers.

Applicants can walk in with an up-to-date curriculum vitae (CV) in English, and a recent photograph. Prior online registration is not required to attend but further information about the requirements for the role and the selection process can be found at http://www.emiratesgroupcareers.com/cabin-crew/

Candidates will need to come prepared to spend the full day at the venue. Shortlisted candidates will be informed of timings for further assessments and interviews.

Emirates currently flies to 160 destinations across six continents operating a fleet of 268 all wide-body aircraft.

Emirates said its international team of cabin crew come from over 135 nationalities including more than 650 from Lebanon.

Cabin crew are offered an entire employment package, which includes benefits such as a tax-free income, free shared accommodation in Dubai, free transport to/from work, medical and dental cover as well as exclusive discounts on shopping and leisure activities in Dubai.

Emirates has been flying to Beirut for 27 years and currently offers three daily flights from Rafic Al Hariri International Airport.