Jumeirah Carlton Tower has been named the Afternoon Tea of the Year 2018, following a live final in Westminster, London.



Whittled down from 100 entries, 16 hotels travelled to Westminster to compete in a live cook-off for the title of Afternoon Tea of the Year, with Jumeirah Carlton Tower taking the title of best overall Afternoon Tea.

The Afternoon Tea of the Year awards were created by Hotel F&B Magazine as a response to the rise of innovative and outstanding interpretations of the tradition of British Afternoon Tea.

The competition required competitors to prepare and perfect their Afternoon Tea for presentation in 30 minutes, then serve it with all the trimmings in just 15 minutes, just as it would usually be served to guests.

Due to the stringent timings and the fact that competitors did not have access to a freezer, the team even had to motorbike the sorbet from the hotel minutes before serving to ensure that it was served at optimal temperature.

Team members for Jumeirah Carlton Tower included executive ehef Simon Young, head pastry chef Lyece Major and tea sommelier Tenna Friis.

The team put forward their Symphony Afternoon Tea - fashioned upon the four movements of a symphonic orchestral experience and inspired from the resident harpist that serenades diners during every Afternoon Tea service.

The Symphony Afternoon Tea at Jumeirah Carlton Tower begins with the Overture - a selection of savoury cones proposed to set the tone of your experience.

Savoury Symphonies are next, including a contemporary twist on traditional afternoon tea savouries such as a Brioche bridge roll with Loch Fyne smoked salmon and duck egg mayonnaise.

Following this is the sweet serenades, including a mini tiramisu with whipped coffee ganache and a Siciliian pistachio éclair with cranberry compote.

For the Finale, guests finish their experience with a delicate coconut and lemongrass sorbet.

Young said: “We put an enormous amount of work into perfecting our Symphony Afternoon Tea for the competition. I never doubted that the passion, dedication and ambition of my team would pay off somehow, but still am trying to process the fact that we won Afternoon Tea of the Year.”

Located just off Sloane Street, Jumeirah Carlton Tower charges £45 for the Symphony Afternoon Tea experience or £55 including a glass of Champagne Laurent-Perrier.