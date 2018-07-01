UAE looking into reports Emiratis mistreated at Georgia airport

Georgia is a popular destination for UAE nationals and residents, with data released by Google in December 2017 indicating it is amongst the most sought after destinations by local users of the search engine.

Several local Twitter users have started a social media campaign against the country.

The UAE’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) is closely following up on reports that Emirati nationals were subject to ill-treatment by airport officials in Georgia, the entity announced on Saturday night.

On social media, several Twitter users complained about the way they had been treated upon arrival in the country.

“We will start a social media campaign in all GCC countries to advise NOT to travel to Georgia after bad treatment of UAE family at airport and allowing some of the family to enter and refusing others,” one Twitter user wrote. “This tweet is part of the campaign”.

Another tweet – which seems to have been mistakenly sent to the government of the US state of Georgia in addition to the UN and the MoFAIC – said that “your immigration officers need some courses to enhance their communication and humanity skills towards other nationalities rather than the racist attitude I have experience at your airport.”

A spokesperson for Dubai carrier Flydubai, which was mentioned in one of the tweets, said the airline is “aware of the reports in social media.”

“We would encourage our passengers to ensure they have checked the required visa regulations with their relevant embassies prior to travel,” the spokesperson said.

In a statement on Saturday, the MoFAIC said it is aware of the issue and is working to provide assistance to UAE nationals.

“The Ministry, along with the UAE Embassy in Tbilisi, are seriously monitoring the issue and giving it a great consideration,” the statement said.

"The Ministry is following up the conditions of the UAE citizens in Georgia and is working to provide them with all the care and services they need during their presence in Georgia.”

Additionally, the MoFAIC urged Emiratis to register themselves with the entity’s ‘Twajudi’ service and contract the Ministry in case of emergency at +995595666466 or at the Ministry’s Call Centre number at 80044444.

