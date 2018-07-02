Me by Melia's Opus hotel delayed by a year, says developer

The opening of Me by Melia’s Dubai hotel has been delayed to the fourth quarter of 2019 from Q4 of this year, developer Omniyat has said.

The hotel is slated to be in the Opus, the development designed by Zaha Hadid which also includes office space, a club and several restaurants in addition to the hotel, which will consist of 19 rooms across 19 floors and 98 serviced apartments.

In a statement sent to Arabian Business sister publication Hotelier Middle East, Omniyat head of marketing and sales Mohammed Hmeid said that “the Opus, designed by the late Dame Zaha Hadid, has been an incredible process that has demanded the upmost effort and collaboration from all our construction teams and partners.”

“The offices and commercial side of the building have been completed for two months and our first clients are moving in,” he added. “The ME Dubai by Melia will be the final piece of this jaw-dropping jigsaw and is on target to be completed by Q4 2019.”

Additionally, Hmeid noted that the residences are 80 percent complete and “will be the most sought-after trophy assets in Downtown Dubai when they come onto the market, fully designed by Zaha Hadid.”

In another statement sent to Hotelier, ME Dubai general manager Stafan Vard said that the hotel has been pushed to Q4 2019 “due to further constructions.”

“The project is having lots of details that need to be taken into consideration with major attention to details,” he said.

There are currently ME by Melia hotels in Miami, Milan, London, Ibiza, Mallorca, Madrid and Los Cabos, Mexico, with further openings coming in Sitges, Spain in 2018 and in nearby Barcelona in 2019.

In a separate announcement, Melia Hotels recently announced that they will officially open the Desert Palm Dubai Hotel Under its Melia brand, reflagging the property which was previously under the Per Aquum brand by Minor Hotels.