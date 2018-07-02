Emirates launches second daily flight to Prague

Emirates has launched a second daily flight between Dubai and Prague, to meet the increasing demand for travel on the route.

Emirates has been serving the Czech market since 2010 and during this time has carried 1.7 million passengers on the route.

It said in a statement that to meet the rising demand for both inbound and outbound travel, the airline has added the new daily flight operated by a Boeing 777-300ER with a capacity of 360 seats, boosting tourism into the Czech Republic by 262,800 seats a year.

The new flight will accommodate three classes on board, with eight private suites in First Class, 42 lie-flat seats in Business Class and 310 spacious seats in Economy.

Trade links are also set to improve with the additional cargo capacity of up to 20 tonnes offered by the belly hold of the wide-body Boeing aircraft.

Czech companies will now have further opportunities to export machinery, pharmaceuticals, perishables, glass and automotive parts to markets in the Middle and Far East, South-East Asia and Australia.