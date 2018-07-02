Ajman ruler issues decree to reduce tourism tax

Reduction of the fee paid by hotels and tourism companies in Ajman from 10 to 7% aims to promote tourism in the emirate

Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Ruler of Ajman, on Monday issued a decree to reduce the tourism tax paid by hotels and tourism companies in the emirate.

The reduction of the fee from 10 to seven percent aims to promote tourism and improve the emirate's investment environment, state news agency WAM reported.

According to the decree, this reduction will apply immediately and run to December 31.

The decree follows a resolution issued by Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, in June which recommended the reduction in tax.

Saleh Al Geziry, director-general of the Ajman Tourism Development Department, thanked Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid for the decree, which will accelerate the realisation of the Ajman Vision 2021 and its goal of receiving over 700,000 visitors in local hotels.