No Emiratis mistreated at airports in Georgia, UAE says

Social media complaints regarding mistreatment came from foreign nationals living in the UAE.

No Emirati nationals have been mistreated at airports in Georgia or forced to return to the UAE, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC).

Earlier this week, the ministry had announced it was “closely following up” social media reports that UAE citizens were subject to ill-treatment at airports in the former Soviet republic. The statement came after several Twitter users complained about the way they had been treated upon arrival in the country.

The ministry’s investigation found that the cases that were denied entry to Georgia were foreign citizens residing in the UAE, travelling in the company of UAE citizens.

Officials are urging travellers to check the validity of their visas and identity papers before traveling to Georgia or other destinations.

UAE citizens are also being advised to register themselves and their families in the Twajudi service, which can be accessed on the ministry’s website or through the ‘UAEMOFA’ smart app, which enables the ministry and UAE diplomatic missions abroad to communicate with them in case of emergencies.

Emiratis abroad in need of emergency assistance can also directly contact the UAE missions abroad or, in countries where the UAE is not represented by a diplomatic mission, the toll free line at 0097180044444.