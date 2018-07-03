Nearly 4,000 seizures made at Oman-Dubai border in 2017

A total of 1.75 million passengers travelled through the Hatta border crossing between the UAE and Oman in 2017, with 3,904 seizures made

A total of 1.75 million passengers travelled through the Hatta border crossing between the UAE and Oman in 2017, with 3,904 seizures made.

Confiscations included narcotics, weapons and their parts, illegals, money seizures, and endangered animals and plants.

Mohammed Al Muaini, director of Land Customs Centres Management at Dubai Customs said that Hatta border crossing plays a major role in enhancing trade and passenger movement between Dubai and Oman and has become a main point for land transport.

"Hatta Border Post has become one of the most important border crossings linking UAE with Oman and Oman with the rest of the GCC region. Thanks to the most advanced services and the great facilities provided to passengers, dealing with this heavy traffic of passengers and goods is smooth and streamlined," he said.

Al Muaini said an advanced electronic clearance system is in place and the centre uses the latest container scanning systems in cooperation with the Technical Support Department in Dubai Customs.