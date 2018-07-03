Emirates eyes A380 service to Pakistan after one-off visit

The world's largest international airline will deploy a one-off A380 service to Islamabad on July 8

Emirates, the world’s largest international airline, will deploy a one-off A380 service to Islamabad on July 8.

The airline’s iconic double-decker will make its inaugural arrival in Islamabad on a special flight EK2524/EK2525 but the airline said it is working on plans to deploy a regular A380 service.

“We are proud to bring our flagship A380 aircraft to Islamabad, and we look forward to showcasing our innovative products on-board this iconic aircraft with the signature Emirates service. While this is a special flight, we are very keen to launch a scheduled A380 service to Pakistan and will continue to work with authorities to realise these plans,” said Sheikh Majid Al Mualla, divisional senior vice president Commercial Operations Centre, Emirates.

The Emirates A380 aircraft on this special one-off service will be in a two-class configuration offering spacious seats in Economy Class and fully flat-bed seats in Business Class as well as Emirates’ popular Onboard Lounge.

Emirates and Pakistan have a shared history tracing back over 30 years when the airline’s flight landed in Karachi in October 1985.

In the last three decades, Emirates has expanded its operations and offers services to Pakistan’s major cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, Sialkot and Multan.

Emirates currently has 104 A380s in service and 58 pending delivery, more than any airline globally. The airline also recently announced a $16 billion deal for 36 additional Airbus A380 aircraft.